Capital Group owner wanted for financing crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev

A Russian businessman, owner of Capital Group company Pavel Te, was put on the wanted list on the fact of financing of the organized crime group of Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev). The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

As part of investigative and operational activities based on the materials of pre-trial proceedings, registered on the fact of laundering of proceeds from crime, facts of financing of activities of the organized crime group of the crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek, who was a member of the international criminal group «Brotherly Circle», by one of the major businessmen of Russia, Pavel Te (known in criminal circles as Pasha Koreets), were detected.

Pavel Te, in order to receive support and patronage in Kyrgyzstan and conduct a joint business, established contact with representatives of Kamchi Kolbaev and wanted member of the organized crime group Azim Roy (known in criminal circles as «godfather» of Kamchybek Asanbek, Ruslan Chaldovarsky, repeatedly convicted of serious crimes).

At the same time, Pavel Te, being aware of the criminal status of Kamchybek Asanbek, provided financial assistance in construction of the latter’s real estate in the Kyrgyz Republic.

By the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen in absentia for Pavel Te, and by decision of the judicial authority he was put on the wanted list for bringing him to criminal responsibility.