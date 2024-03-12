17:47
USD 89.43
EUR 97.88
RUB 0.98
English

Capital Group owner wanted for financing crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev

A Russian businessman, owner of Capital Group company Pavel Te, was put on the wanted list on the fact of financing of the organized crime group of Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev). The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

As part of investigative and operational activities based on the materials of pre-trial proceedings, registered on the fact of laundering of proceeds from crime, facts of financing of activities of the organized crime group of the crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek, who was a member of the international criminal group «Brotherly Circle», by one of the major businessmen of Russia, Pavel Te (known in criminal circles as Pasha Koreets), were detected.

Pavel Te, in order to receive support and patronage in Kyrgyzstan and conduct a joint business, established contact with representatives of Kamchi Kolbaev and wanted member of the organized crime group Azim Roy (known in criminal circles as «godfather» of Kamchybek Asanbek, Ruslan Chaldovarsky, repeatedly convicted of serious crimes).

At the same time, Pavel Te, being aware of the criminal status of Kamchybek Asanbek, provided financial assistance in construction of the latter’s real estate in the Kyrgyz Republic.

By the decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek, a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen in absentia for Pavel Te, and by decision of the judicial authority he was put on the wanted list for bringing him to criminal responsibility.
link: https://24.kg/english/288821/
views: 99
Print
Related
Brother of Kamchi Kolbaev removed from post of Judo Federation President
Crystal plant previously belonging to Kamchi Kolbaev transferred to state
Man wanted in Russia detained in Osh city
Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia for social media posts
Wanted in Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstani detained in Kazakhstan
Wanted since 2015 Kyrgyzstani detained in Poland
Five cars of crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev sold at auction
Ex-mayor of Cholpon-Ata suspected of transfer of land to Kamchi Kolbaev
Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek
Kamchi Kolbaev’s in-law released on his own recognizance
Popular
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal
Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament
Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone
12 March, Tuesday
17:40
Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Gro...
17:22
Detention of 11 journalists: Sapar Akunbekov placed under house arrest
17:16
Capital Group owner wanted for financing crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev
17:03
Kyrgyzstan intends to attract investments from Korea to finance projects
16:57
Unknown people beat up citizen of Uzbekistan, steal $5,000 in Osh city