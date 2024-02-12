Ex-mayor of Cholpon-Ata suspected of transfer of land to Kamchi Kolbaev

The fact of abuse of official position on the part of ex-mayor of Cholpon-Ata city was revealed. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.
According to it, the ex-mayor of Cholpon-Ata was involved in the transfer of a land plot in Cholpon-Ata worth more than 10 million soms to the now deceased leader of the organized crime group Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev).
By a court decision, the ex-mayor of Cholpon-Ata was placed in custody for a month.
In addition, within the framework of this criminal case, a specialist of the branch of Cadastre state institution for Issyk-Kul region was detained.