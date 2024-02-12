16:05
Ex-mayor of Cholpon-Ata suspected of transfer of land to Kamchi Kolbaev

The fact of abuse of official position on the part of ex-mayor of Cholpon-Ata city was revealed. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the ex-mayor of Cholpon-Ata was involved in the transfer of a land plot in Cholpon-Ata worth more than 10 million soms to the now deceased leader of the organized crime group Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev).

Ammunition for firearms was seized during the search of the house of ex-mayor.

By a court decision, the ex-mayor of Cholpon-Ata was placed in custody for a month.

In addition, within the framework of this criminal case, a specialist of the branch of Cadastre state institution for Issyk-Kul region was detained.
