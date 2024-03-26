SCNS puts wife of wanted Azim Roy on wanted list

Azim Roy’s wife was charged in absentia with money laundering and was put on the wanted list. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The fact of laundering of criminal proceeds by the so-called crime boss Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev) and criminal element Azim Roy has been established.

«K. Asanbek and Azim Roy established the companies L.A. LLC and R. LLC, for which they registered a land plot located in the city of Bishkek and built a commercial building with offices and warehouses on it. K. Asanbek and Azim Roy, in order to conceal the actual ownership of the shares in these companies, registered them in the name of Azim Roy’s wife. An affiliate of Azim Roy, a citizen of the Republic of Lithuania, was included in the founding structure under the guise of a foreign investor,» the statement says.

During the investigation of the criminal case, other founders confirmed the actual ownership of the specified real estate by Azim Roy and K. Asanbek. An investigation is underway.

In November last year, the State Committee for National Security put businessman Azim Roy, known in Kyrgyzstan as Orozakhun Saidazimov, on the wanted list for connections with crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev.