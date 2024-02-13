18:53
Five cars of crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev sold at auction

Five cars previously owned by a crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev have been sold at an auction. The State Property Management Agency confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the results of an electronic auction, the following vehicles were sold:

  • HYUNDAI GENESIS, 2019, selling price — 3,017.4 million soms;
  • TOYOTA LAND CRUISER PRADO, 2005, selling price — 1,498 million soms;
  • KIA RIO X-LINE, 2019, selling price — 1,241.2 million soms;
  • BMW X6, 2021, selling price — 7,661.2 million soms;
  • TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 100, 2002, selling price — 1,187.7 million soms;
  • GAZ-21, 1965, selling price — 481,500 soms.

The first five cars previously belonged to Kamchi Kolbaev. It is not known who is the former owner of GAZ-21 is. There is only information that the car was voluntarily transferred to the state.
