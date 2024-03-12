Brother of Kamchi Kolbaev removed from post of Judo Federation President

Kamchi Kolbaev’s brother was removed from the post of President of the National Judo Federation of Kyrgyzstan. As the organization posted on social media, the management committee approved Zholdoshbek Kolbaev’s resignation request.

The duties of the president of the Federation were assigned to Kuvanychbek Kongantiev until the end of the Olympic cycle.

In 2012, he was elected Vice President of the National Judo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He has been a deputy of the Bishkek City Council since 2012.

The brother of crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev, Zholdoshbek Kolbaev, had headed the Federation since 2016.