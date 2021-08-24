Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court considered an appeal of the lawyers of the deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Torobai Zulpukarov against the measure of restraint in the form of detention.

It is known that the defendant was not taken to the courtroom. The hearing was held online.

The lawyers asked to release Zulpukarov from custody. The defense motivated their complaint by the fact that the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek unreasonably extended the measure of restraint for the deputy.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. The ex-prime minister Temir Sariev was detained on August 3. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Three former deputies Talant Uzakbaev, Almazbek Baatyrbekov and Iskhak Pirmatov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.

The preventive measure was also changed for Omurbek Babanov. He left abroad for treatment.

Former president Askar Akayev, who visited Bishkek, also agreed to cooperate with the investigation within the Kumtor case.