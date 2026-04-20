Court extends arrest of ex-chief of SCNS Department for Bishkek until mid-June

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on April 10 granted investigators’ request to extend the pretrial detention of former head of the State Committee for National Security Department for Bishkek, Eldar Zhakypbekov, also known as Edu, the court’s press service reported.

Photo Internet

According to the statement, Zhakypbekov will remain in custody in the pretrial detention center 1 until June 15. He has been charged under Article 336 (Corruption) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

Eldar Zhakypbekov was appointed head of the Bishkek department of the security service on December 3, 2025. Prior to that, he led the agency’s department for Chui region. However, he was dismissed from his position on February 13, 2026.

On February 14, a video circulated on social media showing photos of athletes, entrepreneurs, law enforcement officers, and officials. The authors of the video linked these individuals to a so-called «40 choro» group allegedly associated with Zhakypbekov. Authorities have not publicly commented on the content of the video.

The investigation is ongoing.