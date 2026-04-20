16:53
USD 87.45
EUR 103.14
RUB 1.15
English

Court extends arrest of ex-chief of SCNS Department for Bishkek until mid-June

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on April 10 granted investigators’ request to extend the pretrial detention of former head of the State Committee for National Security Department for Bishkek, Eldar Zhakypbekov, also known as Edu, the court’s press service reported.

Internet
Photo Internet

According to the statement, Zhakypbekov will remain in custody in the pretrial detention center 1 until June 15. He has been charged under Article 336 (Corruption) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

Eldar Zhakypbekov was appointed head of the Bishkek department of the security service on December 3, 2025. Prior to that, he led the agency’s department for Chui region. However, he was dismissed from his position on February 13, 2026.

On February 14, a video circulated on social media showing photos of athletes, entrepreneurs, law enforcement officers, and officials. The authors of the video linked these individuals to a so-called «40 choro» group allegedly associated with Zhakypbekov. Authorities have not publicly commented on the content of the video.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/371113/
views: 108
Print
Related
Former Presidential Envoy to Osh region arrested in Bishkek
Head of Red Petroleum released from pretrial detention
Court remands ex-deputy SCNS head Timur Shabdanbekov in custody
Another ex-SCNS Deputy Chairman, several employees detained in Kyrgyzstan
Tokmok resident kidnapped and beaten, suspect detained
Former Deputy Head of SCNS Daniel Rysaliev detained
Chinese national detained in Bishkek for driving under influence of drugs
SCNS detains TikTok user on suspicion of calls for coup
Citizen involved in combat operations in Syria detained
Case 75: Court remands political scientist Zhumagulov in custody until June 10
Popular
International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy International tourist train arrives in Bishkek from Balykchy
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia Expert outlines U.S. priorities in cooperation with Central Asia
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform  Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
20 April, Monday
16:17
Court extends arrest of ex-chief of SCNS Department for Bishkek until mid-June Court extends arrest of ex-chief of SCNS Department for...
15:55
Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture
15:49
Sadyr Japarov calls small HPPs strategically important area of energy sector
15:33
Kyrgyzstan urges Moody’s to upgrade sovereign credit rating
15:22
 Zhogorku Kenesh committee rejects new Construction Law