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Cabinet seeks ways to remove Kyrgyz companies from sanctions lists

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a working meeting on issues related to international sanctions.

The discussion brought together representatives of government bodies and relevant agencies. Participants reviewed the current situation, potential risks to the economy, and the impact of existing restrictions.

According to the Cabinet, particular attention was paid to measures aimed at ensuring compliance with international obligations, increasing transparency in foreign economic activities, and strengthening oversight of export-import operations.

The ongoing dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Western partners on sanctions issues was also highlighted.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev issued a number of instructions to state bodies. These are aimed at minimizing the negative impact of sanctions and developing comprehensive solutions to remove Kyrgyz companies from Western sanctions lists.
link: https://24.kg/english/372087/
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