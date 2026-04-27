HIV and hepatitis tests may become mandatory for marriage in Kyrgyzstan

A draft law introducing mandatory medical examinations for individuals planning to marry has been submitted for public discussion in Kyrgyzstan.

Under the proposal, marriage registration would only be possible upon presentation of a medical certificate confirming completion of a health check.

The requirement goes beyond a formality. The draft makes laboratory testing mandatory for viral hepatitis B, C, and D, HIV infection, and sexually transmitted infections.

Currently, such tests are voluntary, but the authors of the initiative consider this a serious gap in the healthcare system. According to them, many citizens are unaware of their infection status, and transmission often occurs within marriage.

Test results would remain confidential medical information and could only be disclosed with the consent of the individuals concerned.

The draft also specifies that if one spouse conceals a disease, the other may seek to have the marriage declared invalid through the courts.

The authors believe the measures would help reduce the spread of infections, increase responsibility when starting a family, and protect the health of future generations.