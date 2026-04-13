Former Deputy Head of SCNS Daniel Rysaliev detained

Former Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Daniel Rysaliev, has been detained in Bishkek. Sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed the information, and details are being clarified.

According to preliminary reports, Daniel Rysaliev was taken to the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs yesterday for questioning as part of a criminal investigation. Authorities have not yet disclosed the charges or his procedural status in the case.

Daniel Rysaliev had served as Deputy Head of the SCNS since December 2025, overseeing cybersecurity issues. Prior to this, he worked in the intelligence services, including heading regional units.

In early February 2026, he was dismissed from his post amid personnel changes within the SCNS.