Energy deficit in Kyrgyzstan covered by imports from four countries

During the autumn—winter period, total electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan reached 19.3 billion kWh. Domestic generation amounted to 15.4 billion kWh. First Deputy Energy Minister, Omurbek Zhenishbekov, said at a parliamentary committee meeting.

According to him, the bulk of electricity generation came from hydropower plants, which produced 12.9 billion kWh. The Bishkek Heating and Power Plant generated 2 billion kWh, while small hydropower plants accounted for 450 million kWh.

For the autumn—winter period, imports were initially planned at 4.3 billion kWh, but the actual volume totaled 3.86 billion kWh.

By supplier country, imports were distributed as follows: