 Kyrgyzstan expects electricity deficit of 4 billion kilowatt-hours

Kyrgyzstan is expected to face an electricity deficit of around 4 billion kilowatt-hours in 2026. First Deputy Energy Minister, Omurbek Zhenishbekov, said at a parliamentary committee meeting.

According to him, total electricity consumption in the country this year is projected at 19.6 billion kWh, while domestic generation is expected to cover 15.7 billion kWh.

The remaining volume — approximately 4 billion kWh — will constitute a deficit, which is planned to be covered through imports. Relevant agreements with neighboring countries have already been signed.

Members of the relevant committee reviewed the government’s report on the 2025–2026 autumn—winter heating season, as well as preparations for the next heating season.