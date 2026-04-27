Roads to be closed in Bishkek due to visit of Togo delegation

Temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Bishkek and Chui region from April 28 to 30, the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

The measures are linked to the working visit of the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé.

According to the authorities, traffic will be temporarily blocked during the movement of the official delegation.

The restrictions will affect the following routes:

from Manas International Airport along Fuchik Street to Chui Avenue;

Chui Avenue;

Jusup Abdrakhmanov Street;

Manas Avenue.

The Main Traffic Safety Department urges drivers to take the changes into account when planning their routes and, where possible, to use alternative roads.