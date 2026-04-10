SCNS detains TikTok user on suspicion of calls for coup

A TikTok user has been detained. He is suspected of distributing materials calling for the violent seizure of power and organizing mass unrest. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, on April 9, citizen B.K.Zh., 42, was detained as part of a criminal investigation under the article «Public calls for the violent seizure of power» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«He was the owner of oiboi_007 account on TikTok and systematically published provocative materials calling for the organization of mass unrest and the violent seizure of power. During the investigation, he admitted his involvement in previously identified illegal publications. The detainee has been placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigative actions are ongoing,» the statement reads.