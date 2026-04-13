Tokmok resident kidnapped and beaten, suspect detained

A suspect has been detained in Tokmok after a local resident was forcibly taken to a dacha and assaulted. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to police, on March 5 the victim, 45, filed a complaint stating that on the evening of March 3 the suspect came to his home, forced him into a Zhiguli vehicle, and drove him outside the city. At a dacha near a suspension bridge on the bypass road, the attacker allegedly beat him out of hooligan motives.

Law enforcement officers registered the incident and ordered a forensic medical examination. Doctors classified the injuries as causing light bodily harm.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 131 (Infliction of less severe bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the investigation, police identified and detained the suspect, 40. He has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigative actions are ongoing.