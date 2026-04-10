Chinese national detained in Bishkek for driving under influence of drugs

A Chinese citizen has been detained in Bishkek for driving under the influence of narcotics during a raid operation «Transit». The capital’s Department of the Patrol Police Service reported.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 10 at around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Chui Avenue and 7 April Street. Officers stopped a white Mercedes-Benz driven by a Chinese national, 26.

The driver’s behavior raised suspicion, after which he was taken to the Republican Center of Psychiatry and Narcology for testing.

Medical examination confirmed that he was under the influence of drugs.

Administrative protocols have been drawn up against the offender, and the vehicle has been impounded.