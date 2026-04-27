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Baisalov granted new powers: President sets tasks for Ambassador to USA

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States Edil Baisalov.

During the meeting, the ambassador briefed the head of state on the outcomes of recent Kyrgyzstan—USA political consultations, as well as on talks between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of further developing cooperation with the United States and outlined key priorities, including strengthening trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian ties.

The president instructed Edil Baisalov to intensify efforts to promote Kyrgyzstan’s national interests and expand mutually beneficial partnership with the United States.

In addition, during the meeting, the head of state assigned Baisalov additional responsibilities as Special Representative of the President for International Initiatives and conferred upon him the highest diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

On April 9, 2026, Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Edil Baisalov as Ambassador to the United States. Prior to this, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, overseeing the social sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/372097/
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