 Gas infrastructure expansion rate in Kyrgyzstan reaches 45 percent

The level of gas infrastructure expansion in Kyrgyzstan reached 45 percent at year-end 2025. First Deputy Energy Minister Omurbek Zhenishbekov said at a parliamentary committee meeting.

According to him, more than 100 kilometers of new gas networks were laid across the country during the reporting period. In particular, active infrastructure construction took place in the village of Novopokrovka. As a result of the network expansion, around 20,000 new consumers were connected to natural gas, bringing the total number nationwide to 444,400.

According to the report, total natural gas consumption in 2025 amounted to 520 million cubic meters.

Omurbek Zhenishbekov noted that the ministry continues efforts to encourage households to switch to an environmentally friendly fuel. To support the transition to gas heating systems, citizens were provided with concessional loans totaling 19 million soms.