Court remands ex-deputy SCNS head Timur Shabdanbekov in custody

Former deputy chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Timur Shabdanbekov, has been remanded in custody until June 13. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on April 15.

According to the court’s press service, Timur Shabdanbekov is charged with abuse of office (Part 3 of Article 337 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic). He will be held in pretrial detention center No. 1 during the investigation.

Akylbek Mamatov, head of Red Petroleum, has also been remanded in custody in the same case. He is accused of complicity in abuse of office (Article 41 — Part 3 of Article 337 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic).

The same court order also remanded other defendants: M.A.A. and A.B.A., who are accused of complicity in abuse of office, as well as Ch.K.M., charged under Part 3 of Article 337 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigative actions are being conducted, among other things, by the Military Prosecutor’s Office’s investigative team for especially important cases.

Timur Shabdanbekov was previously detained by the Military Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of abuse of office. The former deputy head of the State Property Management Fund, Bekzat Abdikakharov; the head of Red Petroleum, Akylbek Mamatov and several former and current employees of the State Committee for National Security are also defendants in the case.

Former deputy head of the SCNS, Daniel Rysaliev, was also previously detained in Bishkek. The court later placed him under house arrest.

These arrests take place amid personnel changes within the SCNS, which began in February 2026.