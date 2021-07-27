Kumtor case: Torobai Zulpukarov remanded in custody

MP Torobai Zulpukarov was remanded in custody. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The deputy will stay in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) until September 30.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Three former deputies Talant Uzakbaev, Almazbek Baatyrbekov and Iskhak Pirmatov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.