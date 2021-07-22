Kumtor case: Iskhak Pirmatov released on his own recognizance

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Pirmatov was released from custody on his own recognizance not to leave the city. Press service of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek confirmed the information.

It is reported that Iskhak Pirmatov entered into a plea bargain.

Iskhak Pirmatov was transported to Bicard private clinic for health reasons last week.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.