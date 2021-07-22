15:57
USD 84.70
EUR 99.77
RUB 1.14
English

Kumtor case: Iskhak Pirmatov released on his own recognizance

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Iskhak Pirmatov was released from custody on his own recognizance not to leave the city. Press service of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek confirmed the information.

It is reported that Iskhak Pirmatov entered into a plea bargain.

Iskhak Pirmatov was transported to Bicard private clinic for health reasons last week.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
link: https://24.kg/english/201798/
views: 112
Print
Related
Concert held at Kumtor mine on Metallurgist Day
12 students successfully complete studies at IT Academy with support of Kumtor
Ex-executive secretary of Commission on Citizenship detained
Ex-Deputy Chief of Staff of President Almambet Saliev remanded in custody
Head of SCNS department detained for misappropriation of $200,000
Iskhak Pirmatov hospitalized in Bicard private clinic
Daniyar Narymbaev hospitalized in Bicard private clinic
Group of Russian journalists visits Kumtor mine
Does President of Kyrgyzstan have enough political will to return Kumtor?
Former head of Department of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan detained
Popular
Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped Search for Russian tourist Varvara Konopasevich stopped
Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan Russia Today films documentary about bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan? COVID-19 vaccine: Who can get AstraZeneca in Kyrgyzstan?
1,102 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 152,709 in total 1,102 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 152,709 in total
22 July, Thursday
15:33
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers visits villages in Batken district Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers visits villages in Bat...
15:19
Turkish citizen shoots at Kyrgyzstani in Bishkek
14:52
Kumtor case: Iskhak Pirmatov released on his own recognizance
13:57
Tajikistan installs surveillance cameras near Golovnoy water intake again
13:33
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 191.9 million people globally