Another mass brawl between migrants occurs in Moscow

About 20 migrants put up a mass brawl with shooting in the yard of a residential building in Aprelevka (Moscow). TASS reports with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies.

«About 20 people put up a mass brawl at one of the residential buildings in Aprelevka. It was preliminarily established that its participants were migrants from Central Asia. During the fight, they used sticks, bottles, there was shooting,» the agency’s source said.

The source noted that the conflict took place on the night of July 18. The exact reason is being established. As a result, several cars parked in the yard were damaged. Local residents called the police.

This fight between migrants became the third one in Moscow Oblast for the past week. A mass brawl with participation of about 200 people took place on the night of July 13 on Zelenodolskaya Street near Kuzminki metro station in Moscow. It involved citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The cause of the clash was an interethnic conflict.
