Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstani detained for justifying terrorism

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained in Moscow for talking about the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The primary information on the fact of initiation against citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic of a criminal case under the article «Public justification of terrorism» was received from representatives of the competent authorities of Russia.

The diplomatic mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in Moscow sent relevant requests to the investigative authorities of the Russian Federation to obtain complete information about the progress of the preliminary investigation in this criminal case.

«In this regard, as necessary, the Embassy will provide consular and legal assistance to the compatriot within the framework of the criminal case. This issue is under the control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation,» the statement says.

The terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 143 people were killed and 360 more were injured. Ten suspects were arrested within the criminal case.