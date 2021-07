Mass brawl involving migrants from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place in the southeast of Moscow. Russian media report. According to their information, the scuffle took place the day before at 19.00 in the area of Kuzminki metro station.

According to various estimates, from 180 to 200 people took part in it. At least 94 people were detained by the police, two were hospitalized. Reasons for the conflict are being found out.