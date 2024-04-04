11:31
Foreign Ministry checks information about detention of Kyrgyzstani in Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is checking information about the detention in Russia of a citizen of the republic in connection with the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. The press service of the ministry reported.

It is noted that «some Russian media are disseminating information about the detention of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow.» The reason for the arrest is said to be «a talk about the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall.»

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a request through diplomatic channels to Russian law enforcement agencies to obtain information about the progress of the preliminary investigation into the criminal case.

Earlier, the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, called on not to blame the entire nation for the terrorist attack in Crocus. The representative office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation also warned against active recruitment of citizens, including minor children, for participation in terrorist attacks in Russia through social media and popular instant messengers, such as Telegram.
