Terrorist attack in Moscow: Russian government to tighten control over migrants

After the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, the Russian government plans to tighten control over migrants. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration for Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bakyt Darmankul uulu, announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense, security and migration.

He noted that the changes will be made in the federal migration laws of Russia.

«On April 3, at the initiative of Vyacheslav Volodin (Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation — Note of 24.kg news agency), a working group will be created to tighten migration legislation,» Bakyt Darmankul uulu said.

The terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 143 people were killed and 360 more were injured. Nine suspects were arrested within the criminal case.