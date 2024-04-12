11:57
Police illegally search apartment of Advisor to Kyrgyz Ambassador in Moscow

Police officers illegally searched the house of a Kyrgyz diplomat in Moscow. Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported.

According to its data, on April 8, two employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs arrived at the house of the Advisor to the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Manas Zholdoshbekov in Moscow in order to check the legality of the grounds for the stay of the foreign citizen on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The law enforcers reportedly broke down the door and demanded the tear-off part of the migration registration form.

«Even after the diplomatic passports were presented, the police officers continued in an aggressive form to demand migration registration documents. During the incident, bodily injuries were inflicted on the diplomat’s wife and psychological damage on his minor children,» the Telegram channel notes.

The terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 145 people were killed. Eleven suspects were arrested within the criminal case.

After the tragedy, Russian authorities increased control over migrants, and the Foreign Ministry officials of Kyrgyzstan announced increased xenophobia against other nationalities in Moscow.
