Unmanned drones attack enterprises in Tatarstan, Kyrgyzstani injured

A 17-year-old Kyrgyzstani was injured as a result of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities in the city of Yelabuga (Tatarstan). The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the Kyrgyzstani received injuries of moderate severity. Employees of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in the city of Kazan will visit the victim.

The press service of the head of Tatarstan, citing data from the republican Ministry of Health, reported that six people were injured, three were hospitalized as a result of the drone attack on industrial facilities in Yelabuga.

Later, the number of victims increased to 12, all of them are students of Alabuga Polytech college, the unified duty dispatch service told RBK.
