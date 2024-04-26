12:00
Electric vehicles owners to be granted benefits and issued green license plates

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Amendments to Some Legislative Acts (to the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Environmental Protection», «On Road Traffic in the Kyrgyz Republic)». The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on March 14, 2024.

The adopted law provides for the provision of benefits for the use of wheeled vehicles with electric engines, creation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

According to the project, the issuance of special green state registration plates for electric vehicles is introduced during state registration.
