Akylbek Japarov calls on migrants to comply with laws of host country

Deputy Zhanar Akaev said at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan that after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, raids on migrants have become more frequent, Kyrgyzstanis are being checked and deported to their homeland.

«Hundreds of migrants contact us. They say that their phones are checked, and if they see a video of our aalyms there, they immediately think that the Kyrgyzstanis have connections with radical organizations. Is it possible to hold negotiations on this matter?» the deputy asked.

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstanis must comply with the laws and traditions of the host country.

«It is necessary to learn this. We are working on it. About 8,000 citizens went to the UK for agricultural work, the Ministry of Labor prepared them and helped them study the laws of this country,» he said.

Terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. Four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range. After that they set fire to the hall. As a result of the terrorist attack, 143 people were killed and 360 more were injured. Ten suspects were arrested within the criminal case.