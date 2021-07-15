Turkish Ambassador to Bishkek actually admits kidnapping of Orhan Inandi

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Ahmet Sadik Dogan commented on the abduction of the director of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi.

According to him, Turkey demanded the extradition of Orhan Inandi three years ago.

«He was accused of creating and heading an armed terrorist organization. We informed the Kyrgyz authorities at the time that he was a Turkish citizen. I am surprised at what is happening now,» Ahmet Sadik Dogan said.

In his opinion, Orhan Inandi is the head of FETO in Central Asia. He was detained as a result of an operation carried out abroad by the national intelligence of the Republic of Turkey and brought to justice in Turkey.

«In my opinion, kidnapping is the wrong word. The right word is to detain and bring to justice. At the same time, the sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan was not violated. If 251 your citizens were killed as a result of a terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan, you would like to bring a person wanted for being a member of the organization that did it and bring him to justice in Kyrgyzstan, wouldn’t you?» Ahmet Sadik Dogan said.

The diplomat added that according to the law on Turkish citizenship, it is possible to obtain citizenship of another country.

«You do not need to declare when you acquire citizenship of another country. Orhan Inandi did not inform Turkey that he is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. He also did not inform Kyrgyzstan that he retained his Turkish citizenship,» the diplomat said.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship. He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.