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Speakers of Parliaments of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey meet in Istanbul

Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev met with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmuş, in Istanbul.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and the development of interparliamentary ties. The Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh praised the development of relations between the two countries.

According to him, interparliamentary contacts are actively developing and are held on a regular basis. This meeting will give impetus to further expanding the partnership, including through specialized committees and parliamentary friendship groups.

Marlen Mamataliev emphasized the need to expand cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkey in education and healthcare, proposing to increase the quota for treatment of Kyrgyz citizens in Turkish clinics.

Numan Kurtulmuş expressed his readiness for close cooperation, noting the development of relations between the states in recent years, and reported that the Kyrgyz yurt installed in the courtyard of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey is generating great interest.
link: https://24.kg/english/370757/
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