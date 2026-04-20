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Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan participates in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which was held in Turkey.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the panel session «Rising Together: Global Positioning of Central Asian States at Their 35th Anniversary,» the heads of delegations from participating countries discussed the region’s changing role on the global agenda, its advantages, opportunities for international cooperation, as well as current security challenges and risks.

They noted growing interest in Central Asia and the expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including in the 5+1 formats.

Jeenbek Kulubaev reported on the achievements of the countries of the region in state building, economic development, and regional diplomacy. According to him, this contributed to the strengthening of political sovereignty, economic progress, and the adoption of joint steps to ensure regional stability, including resolving border issues.

Against the backdrop of changes in global politics, the strategic importance of Central Asia has significantly increased, the forum stated. This is due to the region’s market potential, its natural resources, the development of transport and logistics links, and the presence of a young population.

Participants also emphasized the special ties between the Central Asian countries and Turkey, based on cultural and historical commonalities, as well as cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.
link: https://24.kg/english/371026/
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