Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia names reasons for mass brawl of migrants in Moscow

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation told why a mass brawl occurred in Moscow between the Tajiks and the Kyrgyz.

According to it, photo and video materials were sent out on July 10 on social media, including via the WhatsApp messenger, about a group of young Kyrgyzstanis taken to the hospital by an ambulance with stab wounds.

The incident occurred in the billiard club, during which unidentified persons stabbed four citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Forensic medical examinations have been commissioned on the fact.

Participants of the incident were invited to the Embassy to give explanations about the incident. In order to prevent further excesses, the victims appealed to the Kyrgyzstanis with a request not to succumb to provocations, remain calm and comply with the legislation of the Russian Federation.

Despite these appeals, an active discussion of the current situation began on the part of individual citizens. «Unknown persons began to urge people on social media groups to gather in Kuzminki metro area in Moscow, thereby provoking interethnic conflict among the Kyrgyz and Tajik migrants,» the Embassy said in the statement.

To prevent clashes between migrants, this information was immediately sent to the Center for Combating Extremism of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. «But despite the efforts made, a massive clash between the aggressive groups of migrants occurred around midnight. In total, about 180 people were involved in the conflict,» the diplomatic mission said.

Law enforcement agencies detained 103 participants of the conflict, including 72 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Consul of the Kyrgyz Embassy in the Russian Federation visited the police station to provide legal and other support to the detained citizens of the country.

«In order to prevent conflicts on the territory of Russia, the Embassy is carrying out active information and explanatory work among citizens about non-dissemination of inaccurate and destructive information,» the Embassy concluded.
