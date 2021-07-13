Lawyer tells about kidnapping of Orhan Inandi

Halil Ibrahim Yilmaz, the lawyer of the director of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi, gave an interview to Azattyk.

He stated in the interview that the president of Sapat network of educational institutions had been abducted by three Kyrgyz men.

«He doesn’t know who kidnapped him. But he says that the abductors were the Kyrgyz. It could be the Kyrgyz police, security service, or another group. He doesn’t know who did it. The only thing he says is that the operation to kidnap him was carried out by three people of Kyrgyz nationality,» Halil Ibrahim Yilmaz said.

Answering the question how Orhan Inandi was kidnapped, the lawyer said:

«They grabbed and blindfolded him. He was taken to Turkey the next day. They drove him in a car for 5-6 hours and took him to the plane blindfolded. He does not know where he was put on the plane — in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan or Tajikistan. However, they transported him by car for 5-6 hours, put on a plane and they arrived in Turkey the next day. Because he was blindfolded, he does not know through which country he was delivered.»

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship. He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.