19:12
USD 84.78
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.14
English

Lawyer tells about kidnapping of Orhan Inandi

Halil Ibrahim Yilmaz, the lawyer of the director of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi, gave an interview to Azattyk.

He stated in the interview that the president of Sapat network of educational institutions had been abducted by three Kyrgyz men.

«He doesn’t know who kidnapped him. But he says that the abductors were the Kyrgyz. It could be the Kyrgyz police, security service, or another group. He doesn’t know who did it. The only thing he says is that the operation to kidnap him was carried out by three people of Kyrgyz nationality,» Halil Ibrahim Yilmaz said.

Answering the question how Orhan Inandi was kidnapped, the lawyer said:

«They grabbed and blindfolded him. He was taken to Turkey the next day. They drove him in a car for 5-6 hours and took him to the plane blindfolded. He does not know where he was put on the plane — in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan or Tajikistan. However, they transported him by car for 5-6 hours, put on a plane and they arrived in Turkey the next day. Because he was blindfolded, he does not know through which country he was delivered.»

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship. He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.
link: https://24.kg/english/201006/
views: 90
Print
Related
Orhan Inandi’s case: Ankara court arrests head of Sapat
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes
Head of SCNS tells how Orhan Inandi was previously returned to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek Internal Affairs Department: Orhan Inandi has valid passport of Turkey
Rally with demand to return kidnapped Orhan Inandi held in Bishkek
Inandi's family lawyer asks to declare Turkish Ambassador persona non grata
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Extradition possible on decision of Turkish court
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkey intends to meet with Orhan Inandi
Reihan Inandi about abduction of her husband: We trust authorities of Kyrgyzstan
Rallies with demand to return Orhan Inandi to be held in Bishkek
Popular
Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata
Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan
13 July, Tuesday
18:38
New head of State Architecture and Construction Agency appointed New head of State Architecture and Construction Agency...
18:33
Iskhak Pirmatov hospitalized in Bicard private clinic
18:29
Lawyer tells about kidnapping of Orhan Inandi
18:09
Kurmankul Zulushev: Only 16 percent of court decisions are executed
17:58
Third wave of COVID-19: None of tourists arrived in Kyrgyzstan got infected