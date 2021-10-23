President Japarov comments on abduction of Orhan Inandi

There were several attempts to kidnap the director of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi, and he was warned about it. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at a press conference.

According to him, they tried to kidnap Orhan Inandi since 2016.

«When we came to power, Kamchybek Tashiev warned him not to go out without body guards. The head of the State Committee for National Security advised him to constantly be near two or three guards. Orhan Inandi said that he was aware of what was happening and said that some people tried to kidnap him. They also tried to take him out of Osh a few years ago. It is also the fault of our special services, of course, that they did not take control of this case in time,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship.

He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.