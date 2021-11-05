Lawyer publishes photo of Orhan Inandi in Ankara prison

Lawyer of the president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi, Taalaigul Toktakunova, published on her Facebook page a photo of him in Ankara prison.

«Greetings to all my students, parents, colleagues, friends and all the people of Kyrgyzstan! Just wait and you’ll see he will return in under a year,» the lawyer signed the photo.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

Related news Orhan Inandi says in court his statement taken under torture

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship.

He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.