13:39
USD 84.80
EUR 97.97
RUB 1.19
English

Lawyer publishes photo of Orhan Inandi in Ankara prison

Lawyer of the president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi, Taalaigul Toktakunova, published on her Facebook page a photo of him in Ankara prison.

«Greetings to all my students, parents, colleagues, friends and all the people of Kyrgyzstan! Just wait and you’ll see he will return in under a year,» the lawyer signed the photo.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

Related news
Orhan Inandi says in court his statement taken under torture
On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship.

He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.
link: https://24.kg/english/212773/
views: 34
Print
Related
Orhan Inandi’s passport: Court finds ex-director of SRS department guilty
President Japarov comments on abduction of Orhan Inandi
Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek
Orhan Inandi says in court his statement taken under torture
Orhan Inandi files application to renounce Turkish citizenship
Trial of Orhan Inandi begins in capital of Turkey
Orhan Inandi case: Military Prosecutor's Office opens case against border guards
Orhan Inandi’s wife files lawsuit against Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan
Orhan Inandi’s case: Prosecutor asks to sentence defendant to 22 years in prison
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Lawyer appeals to Security Council
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
5 November, Friday
13:32
Lawyer publishes photo of Orhan Inandi in Ankara prison Lawyer publishes photo of Orhan Inandi in Ankara prison
13:17
SCNS publishes list of persons who are allowed to cross Kyrgyz-Tajik border
12:32
General Director of Bishkek FEZ files lawsuit against journalists
12:23
COVID-19: 70 percent of Naryn residents vaccinated with one dose
12:18
Kumtor case: Dastan Bekeshev interrogated at Military Prosecutor's Office