Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek

The hand of the director of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi has been broken in Bishkek. A lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova wrote about it on her Facebook page, referring to a colleague in Ankara.

According to her, Orhan Inandi told his lawyer how he was kidnapped and brought to Turkey.

«Three people kidnapped him, two of them were Kyrgyz, they immediately broke his hand in the car. Will those who kidnapped, participated and somehow assisted in it, especially those who knew him personally, were friends with him, got discounts at Sapat schools be able to sleep peacefully, live and breathe?» the lawyer asks.

She noted that Orhan Inandi was also subjected to inhuman treatment and torture in Turkey.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, director of Sapat, has dual citizenship.

He was taken into custody by the decision of Ankara court.
