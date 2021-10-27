13:41
Orhan Inandi’s passport: Court finds ex-director of SRS department guilty

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found the ex-director of the Population Registration Department at the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan, Duishon Satybaldiev, guilty of corruption. The verdict of the court says.

The document states that Duishon Satybaldiev illegally approved the conclusion on granting the application for conferring citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic on the Turkish citizen Orhan Inandi. The former official, according to the investigation, submitted the document to the Commission on Citizenship under the President, despite the fact that the representative of the State Committee for National Security was against it.

«Earlier, Orkhan Inandi’s application for citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic was denied. Duishon Satybaldiev, abusing his official powers, colluding with officers of the State Committee for National Security, concluded that the Population Registration Department had no objections to Orhan Inandi’s application. This influenced the commission to issue a certificate on conferment of the citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic. Based on the positive opinions received and the certificates provided to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, a decree was issued on granting citizenship to Orhan Inandi,» the verdict says.

Since Duishon Satybaldiev entered into a plea bargain, he was fined 360,000 soms.

A check on the issuance of a passport of the Kyrgyz Republic to Orhan Inandi began earlier. The Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported that the director of Sapat has dual citizenship. He received a Kyrgyz passport in 2012.

As for Almazbek Atambayev, several criminal cases were opened against him, including on the riots in the village of Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019, corruption and money laundering.

Farid Niyazov was detained after the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019.
