Emergency situation was lifted in Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the situation in the region has stabilized, restoration and cleanup work in the flooded areas has been completed.

More than 60 mudflows were registered in Kyrgyzstan from April 20 to April 25. Mudflows hit Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Talas, Chui and Naryn regions. Over 1,000 households and about 260 residential buildings were flooded.