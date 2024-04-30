17:12
Akylbek Japarov meets with General Manager of Aga Khan Trust for Culture

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the General Manager of Aga Khan Trust for Culture Luis Monreal. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov noted that while working in Kyrgyzstan, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) has made positive changes in areas such as education, healthcare, microfinance, small business development, infrastructure, tourism, banking and cultural revitalization.

He especially noted the activities of the University of Central Asia, which provides ample opportunities in obtaining quality education for the youth of the Kyrgyz Republic, the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan.

The General Manager of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture Luis Monreal, in turn, stressed the organization’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas of priority for the republic.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of reforming the education sector, preserving the diversity of cultural heritage, as well as cooperation within the framework of initiatives to improve the educational environment at the Republican Secondary Specialized Music Boarding School named after Mukash Abdraev.

Participants of the event watched a presentation on the reconstruction of the school.
