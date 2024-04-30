Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kuban Adyl uulu fired

Kuban Adil uulu has been relieved of his post as Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

The order was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.

Earlier, the head of state reprimanded Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev and Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Melis Turgunbaev.

The Prosecutor General was instructed to submit a proposal for the dismissal of his deputy Kuban Adyl uulu from his position, to reprimand and rotate the head of the Main Directorate for Corruption Control and Supervision over the Execution of Laws of the Prosecutor General’s Office Mirlan Maitpasov and the head of the Department for Supervision of Compliance with the Rights of Entrepreneurs and Laws in the Field of Ecology of the Main Directorate for Corruption Control and Supervision over the Execution of Laws of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic Avazbek Alikulov.