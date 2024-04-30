Unit of infectious diseases hospital opened after major renovation

A three-story medical unit was opened at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital after a major renovation in Bishkek. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The overhaul of the building was financed through the World Bank’s Emergency Response to COVID-19 project. At least 72 million soms were allocated for this.

According to the chief physician of the hospital, Gulzhigit Aaliev, the unit, designed for 200 beds, has been closed for major repairs since July 2023.

«This unit was put into operation in 1989 and since then the building has not undergone major repairs, only cosmetic repairs by hospital staff. Given the specifics of the work of the departments, due to frequent treatment with disinfectant solutions, the walls and ceilings began to peel and crack. Linoleum began to swell and wear off; due to long-term use, the water supply, sewerage, heating, electrical wiring, ventilation and plumbing systems had to be completely replaced,» the chief doctor noted.

Deputy Minister Bubuzhan Arykbaeva noted that the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital is a flagship among the republic’s health care organizations providing medical care to infectious patients.

«Development and improvement of this hospital is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Health. The overhaul carried out will make it possible to provide high-class aid to patients and improve the working conditions of our employees. The commissioning of the renovated unit, which meets sanitary and epidemiological requirements, will be a guarantee of effective fight against dangerous infectious diseases,» she said.

The hospital will resume its work in a regular mode with 500 beds from May 1.