Daughter of ex-deputy Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev detained

Director of Besh-Sary LLC, the current deputy of the City Council, was detained in Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

It is Nargiz Zholdoshbaeva, the daughter of former deputy of the Parliament Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev.

The state committee noted that as part of measures to reveal fraud on the part of managers of Besh-Sary LLC, when private property was appropriated and transferred to third parties, the fact of evasion of tax payments on an especially large scale was also revealed.

«Director of Besh-Sary, after explanatory work in November 2023, reduced rent for entrepreneurs by 30 percent, about which the LLC published information in the media. However, the management of Besh-Sary intended to return the previous rental prices, which caused discontent among entrepreneurs,» the statement says.

Thus, on April 29, security officers detained the director of Besh-Sary LLC, Nargiza Zholdoshbaeva, who was placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center.

The investigation continues.
