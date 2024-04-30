14:41
USD 88.66
EUR 94.91
RUB 0.96
English

Head of district department of Tax Service detained for taking bribe

The head of department of the Tax Service was detained in Kara-Suu district. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The official was caught red-handed while taking 100,000 soms.

«An entrepreneur applied with a statement, who asked to take measures against the head of the department of the Tax Service for Kara-Suu district. According to the applicant, the official extorted 100,000 soms from him for concealing the alleged tax debt of 650,000 soms, formed when importing nine cars into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

The detention took place on April 27 when the tax officer received 100,000 soms. He was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.
link: https://24.kg/english/293010/
views: 124
Print
Related
Sokuluk resident suspected of calls for mass riots
Former deputy head of Antimonopoly Service arrested for two months
Woman suspected of fraud in Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia
Five Tax Service inspectors detained for taking bribes from entrepreneurs
Kyrgyzstani detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion of money from foreigner
Head of KG Group Imamidin Tashov placed in detention center for month
Head of construction company Imamidin Tashov detained
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
One of kidnapping suspects detained in Bishkek
Beating of investigator in Kant: Three suspects detained
Popular
Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025 Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China
Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits
30 April, Tuesday
14:06
Head of district department of Tax Service detained for taking bribe Head of district department of Tax Service detained fo...
13:50
Emergency situation lifted in Osh region
13:44
Two fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:57
New UNICEF Representative to Kyrgyzstan arrives in country
11:50
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11 percent