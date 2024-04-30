Head of district department of Tax Service detained for taking bribe

The head of department of the Tax Service was detained in Kara-Suu district. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The official was caught red-handed while taking 100,000 soms.

«An entrepreneur applied with a statement, who asked to take measures against the head of the department of the Tax Service for Kara-Suu district. According to the applicant, the official extorted 100,000 soms from him for concealing the alleged tax debt of 650,000 soms, formed when importing nine cars into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

The detention took place on April 27 when the tax officer received 100,000 soms. He was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.