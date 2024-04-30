17:12
USD 88.66
EUR 94.91
RUB 0.96
English

Street conflict in Bishkek ends in stabbing, suspect detained

Law enforcers detained a 30-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious harm to health. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of Bishkek reported.

A man appealed with a statement to the police on February 18, 2024, who asked to take action against an unknown man. According to him, at the intersection of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard and Kievskaya Street, he ran into a stranger. A quarrel broke out, during which the stranger hit him with a sharp object. After that the man fled the scene.

The fact was registered under the article «Causing serious harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Police detained the suspect on April 27. The district court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center until May 24.

The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/293014/
views: 251
Print
Related
Man wanted in Russia for murder and robbery detained in Bishkek
Daughter of ex-deputy Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev detained
Head of district department of Tax Service detained for taking bribe
Sokuluk resident suspected of calls for mass riots
Former deputy head of Antimonopoly Service arrested for two months
Woman suspected of fraud in Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia
Kyrgyzstani detained in Jalal-Abad for extortion of money from foreigner
Head of KG Group Imamidin Tashov placed in detention center for month
Head of construction company Imamidin Tashov detained
Internationally wanted Kazakhstani detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025 Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China
Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits
30 April, Tuesday
16:16
Municipal crisis center opened in Dzhumgal district Municipal crisis center opened in Dzhumgal district
16:08
Man wanted in Russia for murder and robbery detained in Bishkek
16:04
Akylbek Japarov meets with General Manager of Aga Khan Trust for Culture
15:45
Daughter of ex-deputy Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev detained
15:40
Car assembly plant to be opened in Naryn region