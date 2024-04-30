Street conflict in Bishkek ends in stabbing, suspect detained

Law enforcers detained a 30-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious harm to health. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of Bishkek reported.

A man appealed with a statement to the police on February 18, 2024, who asked to take action against an unknown man. According to him, at the intersection of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard and Kievskaya Street, he ran into a stranger. A quarrel broke out, during which the stranger hit him with a sharp object. After that the man fled the scene.

The fact was registered under the article «Causing serious harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Police detained the suspect on April 27. The district court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center until May 24.

The investigation continues.