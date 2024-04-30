17:12
Municipal crisis center opened in Dzhumgal district

The first municipal crisis center in Naryn region Asylzat was opened in Kyzyl-Zhyldyz village of Dzhumgal district. The information was posted on USAID Facebook account.

It is reported that the crisis center was opened on the initiative of Chayek municipality of Dzhumgal district of Naryn region with the support of NurZholBer public association and will become a reliable support for those who have faced violence and need help.

With the support of USAID, the crisis center is equipped with everything necessary and is ready to receive up to four victims of violence.
