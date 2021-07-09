18:57
Tajik border guards detain serviceman of Kyrgyzstan

Border guards of Tajikistan detained a Kyrgyz serviceman. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

This happened the day before during a shootout in the area of ​ Chashmagildan pass. The border guard was taken to the territory of Tajikistan.

Border representatives of the two states are at the scene of the shootout and are investigating this fact. The border representative for Batken section, Colonel Kiyalbek Tolonbaev, demanded from the Tajik side to return the Kyrgyz serviceman detained during the incident. Negotiations are ongoing.

The shootout took place between the servicemen of the border departments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border yesterday at about 17.00.

According to the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, the equestrian border guard detachment was suddenly attacked by the border guards of Tajikistan. Shootout occurred between the servicemen.
