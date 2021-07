Shooting occurred at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border again. Sources in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the incident took place today at about 16.00 in the mountainous area Koch-Zhailoo in Leilek district, Batken region. The shooting between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards lasted about 30 minutes.

According to preliminary data, there are killed and injured.