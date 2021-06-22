16:41
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov's supporters hold rally near SCNS building

The Bishkek City Court remanded ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov in custody in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS).

Supporters of the former prime minister came to the building of the SCNS. They are outraged by the court’s decision. In their opinion, Omurbek Babanov should have been released from custody.

MP Kenzhebek Bokoev, wife and children of the former head of the Cabinet of Ministers also participate in the rally.

According to the deputy, the hearing was held with violations, since relatives, supporters of Omurbek Babanov and media representatives were not allowed into the court room.

Omurbek Babanov was arrested by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on June 2. He is accused of corruption within a criminal case on Kumtor. He himself denies the accusations and calls them «absolute nonsense and absurdity.»

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated. Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
